SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Receives $4.58 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQTGet Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.58.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on SelectQuote from $2.75 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Shares of NYSE:SLQT opened at $0.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.75. SelectQuote has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $10.52.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.40 million. SelectQuote had a negative net margin of 37.65% and a negative return on equity of 55.81%. The business’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in SelectQuote by 102.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,848 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in SelectQuote by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,315,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,871 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in SelectQuote by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 47,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,138 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in SelectQuote by 68.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related policies, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; term life policies; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

