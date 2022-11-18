SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Receives $4.58 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.58.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on SelectQuote from $2.75 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.
SelectQuote Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:SLQT opened at $0.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.75. SelectQuote has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $10.52.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SelectQuote
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in SelectQuote by 102.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,848 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in SelectQuote by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,315,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,871 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in SelectQuote by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 47,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,138 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in SelectQuote by 68.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.64% of the company’s stock.
SelectQuote Company Profile
SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related policies, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; term life policies; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.
