Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.05

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 2521764 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 1,004.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 415,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after buying an additional 6,910 shares during the period. 71.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

