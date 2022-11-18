Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.88.

Several research analysts recently commented on SHAK shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Shake Shack to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Insider Transactions at Shake Shack

In other news, COO Zach Koff sold 3,900 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $214,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,709,675. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shake Shack

Shake Shack Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Hedges Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 6.5% in the second quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 52.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 30.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 1,181.4% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 57,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after buying an additional 52,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHAK opened at $50.74 on Friday. Shake Shack has a 12 month low of $37.72 and a 12 month high of $84.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.00 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $227.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.79 million. Research analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

