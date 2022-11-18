Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) by 17.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,240,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,546,475 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $244,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SJR. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. increased its stake in Shaw Communications by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 385,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,949,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Shaw Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $662,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shaw Communications by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,700 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its stake in Shaw Communications by 2,114.5% in the 1st quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 5,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Shaw Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $514,000. 55.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SJR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Shares of Shaw Communications stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.24. 5,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,851. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.95. Shaw Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.64 and a twelve month high of $31.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.77.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

