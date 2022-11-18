Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Cut to Hold at TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Shawcor in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a C$13.50 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Shawcor to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Shawcor Stock Up 4.8 %

OTCMKTS:SAWLF opened at $8.98 on Tuesday. Shawcor has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $8.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.42.

About Shawcor

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

