Shentu (CTK) Trading 1.3% Lower This Week

Shentu (CTK) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. One Shentu coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.76 or 0.00004559 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Shentu has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. Shentu has a market cap of $65.88 million and $1.45 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.51 or 0.00570134 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,923.40 or 0.29702024 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Shentu’s launch date was October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 87,177,052 coins. The official message board for Shentu is medium.com/shentu-foundation. Shentu’s official website is www.shentu.technology. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shentu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shentu using one of the exchanges listed above.

