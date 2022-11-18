Sherritt International (TSE:S) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.46

Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.46 and traded as high as C$0.51. Sherritt International shares last traded at C$0.48, with a volume of 1,093,261 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently commented on S shares. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.70 to C$0.80 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.50 to C$0.55 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Sherritt International from C$1.00 to C$1.10 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

The stock has a market cap of C$190.70 million and a P/E ratio of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.46.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic sources primarily in Canada and Cuba. It operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies segments. The company produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

