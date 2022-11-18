ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Sells $733,320.00 in Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.44, for a total transaction of $733,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,796 shares in the company, valued at $927,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
ShockWave Medical stock traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $249.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,168. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $272.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.39. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.36 and a 12 month high of $320.54. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 107.20 and a beta of 1.03.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SWAV shares. Oppenheimer cut shares of ShockWave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ShockWave Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.00.
ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.
