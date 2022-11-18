Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.95-$4.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.27 billion-$1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.30 billion.

Shoe Carnival Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ SCVL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,947. Shoe Carnival has a fifty-two week low of $19.42 and a fifty-two week high of $46.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.38. The firm has a market cap of $688.04 million, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.37.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.02). Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $312.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shoe Carnival Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.25%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Shoe Carnival in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 1,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $40,026.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,607.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCVL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 16.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 13,912 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,433,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 69.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 4.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 13.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

