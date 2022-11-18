Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVLGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.95-$4.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.27 billion-$1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.30 billion.

Shoe Carnival Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ SCVL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,947. Shoe Carnival has a fifty-two week low of $19.42 and a fifty-two week high of $46.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.38. The firm has a market cap of $688.04 million, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.37.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVLGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.02). Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $312.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shoe Carnival Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Shoe Carnival in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 1,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $40,026.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,607.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCVL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 16.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 13,912 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,433,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 69.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 4.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 13.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

