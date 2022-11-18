Short Interest in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Expands By 5.6%

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the October 15th total of 1,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 547,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.
ABMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered Abiomed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair lowered Abiomed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on Abiomed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Abiomed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $350.50.
In other Abiomed news, VP Matthew T. Plano sold 3,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.61, for a total value of $1,341,793.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,888,324.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Marc A. Began sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.71, for a total transaction of $747,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,592.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Matthew T. Plano sold 3,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.61, for a total value of $1,341,793.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,888,324.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,044 shares of company stock valued at $2,596,569 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of ABMD stock opened at $376.86 on Friday. Abiomed has a fifty-two week low of $219.85 and a fifty-two week high of $381.99. The company has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 64.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $287.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.84.
Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.
