Short Interest in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Expands By 5.6%

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the October 15th total of 1,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 547,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered Abiomed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair lowered Abiomed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on Abiomed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Abiomed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $350.50.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Abiomed news, VP Matthew T. Plano sold 3,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.61, for a total value of $1,341,793.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,888,324.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Marc A. Began sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.71, for a total transaction of $747,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,592.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Matthew T. Plano sold 3,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.61, for a total value of $1,341,793.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,888,324.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,044 shares of company stock valued at $2,596,569 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Abiomed Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABMD. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Abiomed by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Abiomed by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Abiomed by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abiomed by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Abiomed by 0.5% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,961 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABMD stock opened at $376.86 on Friday. Abiomed has a fifty-two week low of $219.85 and a fifty-two week high of $381.99. The company has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 64.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $287.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.84.

Abiomed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.