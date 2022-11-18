Short Interest in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Decreases By 9.3%

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 241,900 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the October 15th total of 266,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund stock opened at $6.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.72. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $11.35.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st.
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund was formed on October 12, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.
