Short Interest in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Decreases By 9.3%

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 241,900 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the October 15th total of 266,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund stock opened at $6.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.72. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $11.35.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 8,487 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 132,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund was formed on October 12, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.

