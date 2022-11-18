Short Interest in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS) Grows By 5.1%

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,080,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the October 15th total of 13,400,000 shares. Currently, 13.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on HOUS shares. Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anywhere Real Estate in a report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on Anywhere Real Estate from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Anywhere Real Estate Stock Performance

Shares of Anywhere Real Estate stock opened at $6.61 on Friday. Anywhere Real Estate has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $20.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.66 million, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.93.

Anywhere Real Estate Company Profile

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

