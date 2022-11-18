Short Interest in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Drops By 6.9%

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,750,000 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the October 15th total of 10,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Brandywine Realty Trust

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDN. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 148,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 8.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 8,744 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 71.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 32,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 10.2% in the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on BDN. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Performance

Brandywine Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE BDN opened at $6.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.67. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $14.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.95%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 447.06%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

