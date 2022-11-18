Short Interest in BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) Declines By 10.1%

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a decline of 10.1% from the October 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 388,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 11.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

BriaCell Therapeutics Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ BCTX opened at $5.69 on Friday. BriaCell Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $12.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BriaCell Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCTX. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $2,481,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,198,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,733,000 after acquiring an additional 583,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 1,607,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,188,000 after acquiring an additional 255,245 shares in the last quarter. 25.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BriaCell Therapeutics

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immuno-oncology-focused biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapies for the management of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is Bria-IMT, a whole-cell cancer vaccine that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials in combination with the immunotherapy development candidates retifanlimab.

