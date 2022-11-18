Short Interest in Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS) Decreases By 9.4%

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 468,700 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the October 15th total of 517,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Bright Lights Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of BLTS opened at $10.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.90. Bright Lights Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $10.41.

Get Bright Lights Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bright Lights Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLTS. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition by 9.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Anqa Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $252,000. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bright Lights Acquisition Company Profile

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus for a target business operating in the consumer products, media, entertainment, and sports sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Lights Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Lights Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.