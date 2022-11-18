Short Interest in CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Declines By 9.6%

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 104,900 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the October 15th total of 116,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 182,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director James Huang purchased 33,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.28 per share, for a total transaction of $142,524.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 371,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,590,092.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 120,094 shares of company stock worth $463,984 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.59% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 31,971 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 31,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.51% of the company’s stock.
CASI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CASI shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
About CASI Pharmaceuticals
CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.
See Also
