Short Interest in CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Declines By 9.6%

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 104,900 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the October 15th total of 116,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 182,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James Huang purchased 33,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.28 per share, for a total transaction of $142,524.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 371,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,590,092.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 120,094 shares of company stock worth $463,984 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 31,971 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 31,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.51% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CASI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.87 on Friday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.03.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CASI shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.