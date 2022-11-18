Short Interest in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Declines By 8.4%

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,920,000 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the October 15th total of 5,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 945,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Cognex Stock Down 2.4 %

CGNX stock opened at $48.91 on Friday. Cognex has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $81.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.42 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.18.

Cognex Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 21.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tobam purchased a new stake in Cognex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Cognex by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 585 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 90.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Cognex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen decreased their price target on Cognex from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cognex from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

