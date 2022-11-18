Short Interest in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Drops By 6.6%

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100,000 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the October 15th total of 10,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on CommScope from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CommScope in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CommScope from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CommScope currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.44.

Get CommScope alerts:

CommScope Stock Performance

COMM opened at $8.94 on Friday. CommScope has a 52-week low of $5.56 and a 52-week high of $13.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.04 and a 200-day moving average of $9.18.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CommScope

In other CommScope news, CEO Charles L. Treadway purchased 48,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $500,471.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,260,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,534.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CommScope by 2,089.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CommScope during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of CommScope by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,353 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of CommScope by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CommScope during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

About CommScope

(Get Rating)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.