Short Interest in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Decreases By 9.4%

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the October 15th total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 271,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Deluxe by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,853,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,805,000 after buying an additional 91,503 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Deluxe by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,775,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,924,000 after buying an additional 26,432 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Deluxe by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,762,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,338,000 after buying an additional 9,867 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Deluxe by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,412,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,707,000 after buying an additional 47,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Deluxe by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,064,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,718,000 after buying an additional 33,556 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DLX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.17. 847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,599. The stock has a market cap of $826.99 million, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.48. Deluxe has a one year low of $15.30 and a one year high of $37.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.74 and a 200-day moving average of $21.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. Deluxe’s payout ratio is 86.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DLX shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on Deluxe from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen decreased their price target on Deluxe to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Deluxe in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

