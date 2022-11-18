Short Interest in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) Decreases By 9.3%

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 453,500 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the October 15th total of 499,900 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 80,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.
Shares of DXPE opened at $26.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. DXP Enterprises has a 12-month low of $22.09 and a 12-month high of $34.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.64 million, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 2.01.
DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to the energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).
