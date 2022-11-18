Short Interest in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Decreases By 9.7%

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the October 15th total of 1,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 509,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised Enerpac Tool Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Enerpac Tool Group Trading Up 0.5 %

EPAC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.18. 286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,411. Enerpac Tool Group has a 52-week low of $16.09 and a 52-week high of $27.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 86.42 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Insider Transactions at Enerpac Tool Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Markus Limberger sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.19, for a total value of $48,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPAC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 808.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 58.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 183.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 180.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other segments. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

