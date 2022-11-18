Short Interest in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Drops By 9.9%

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 963,900 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the October 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 194,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 9.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,972,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,925,000 after buying an additional 858,481 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,991,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,640,000 after purchasing an additional 72,217 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,703,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,331,000 after purchasing an additional 119,493 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Entravision Communications by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,531,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,049,000 after purchasing an additional 144,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Entravision Communications by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,179,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.52% of the company’s stock.

Entravision Communications Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:EVC opened at $5.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $449.39 million, a P/E ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.05. Entravision Communications has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $8.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Entravision Communications Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EVC shares. TheStreet raised Entravision Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their target price on shares of Entravision Communications from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Entravision Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising, media, and technology solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

