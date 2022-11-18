Short Interest in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Declines By 10.1%

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,880,000 shares, a drop of 10.1% from the October 15th total of 8,770,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on FDX. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. UBS Group set a $215.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $288.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.16.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FDX stock opened at $171.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.31 and its 200 day moving average is $200.67. FedEx has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $266.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that FedEx will post 14.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,342 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in FedEx by 5.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,756 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 248.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

