Short Interest in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Declines By 9.5%

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 950,200 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the October 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FBNC shares. DA Davidson downgraded First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler raised shares of First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on First Bancorp from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

First Bancorp Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ FBNC opened at $46.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. First Bancorp has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $49.52.

First Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at First Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. bought 928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.40 per share, for a total transaction of $43,059.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,683.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other First Bancorp news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $26,578.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,302.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. acquired 928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.40 per share, with a total value of $43,059.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,683.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBNC. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $5,833,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 481,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,793,000 after purchasing an additional 126,148 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,122,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,054,000 after purchasing an additional 120,100 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 171.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 185,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 117,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,252,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,129,000 after purchasing an additional 114,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

