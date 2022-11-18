Short Interest in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Decreases By 10.0%

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the October 15th total of 3,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 592.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FR opened at $48.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. First Industrial Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $42.91 and a twelve month high of $66.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FR. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.69.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

