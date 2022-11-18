Short Interest in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Increases By 5.3%

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the October 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 400,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 7,500 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.74, for a total transaction of $523,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,614,787.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.74, for a total transaction of $523,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,614,787.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Lauer sold 2,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $136,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,495.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,438 shares of company stock worth $1,223,148. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in Matson by 0.3% during the second quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 42,296 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matson by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matson by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Matson by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,665 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Matson by 92.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 83.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MATX opened at $64.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.33. Matson has a one year low of $60.35 and a one year high of $125.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.65%.

MATX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Matson from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Matson from $93.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

