SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Insider Sells $72,070.16 in Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 5,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $72,070.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 163,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,766.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

SI-BONE Price Performance

SIBN stock opened at $12.58 on Friday. SI-BONE, Inc. has a one year low of $11.22 and a one year high of $23.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a current ratio of 7.50. The company has a market capitalization of $434.01 million, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.13.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SI-BONE

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIBN. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SI-BONE during the first quarter valued at $429,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in SI-BONE by 2.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,172,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,703,000 after acquiring an additional 82,189 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in SI-BONE by 9.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SI-BONE by 37.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 167,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 46,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in SI-BONE by 2.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 931,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,041,000 after acquiring an additional 24,854 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SI-BONE Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of SI-BONE to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SI-BONE to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.88.

(Get Rating)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.