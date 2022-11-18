SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) PT Lowered to $21.00 at Morgan Stanley

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley to $21.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SIBN. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on SI-BONE from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on SI-BONE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on SI-BONE to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.88.
Shares of SI-BONE stock opened at $12.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 6.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.13. SI-BONE has a one year low of $11.22 and a one year high of $23.71.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in SI-BONE by 0.8% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,732,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,163,000 after buying an additional 30,308 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SI-BONE by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,709,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,233,000 after acquiring an additional 9,645 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,027,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,408,000 after purchasing an additional 21,659 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SI-BONE by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,606,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,056,000 after purchasing an additional 20,117 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in SI-BONE by 17.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,303,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,766,000 after purchasing an additional 193,941 shares during the period.
SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.
