Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.77-$9.28 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €95.00 ($97.94) to €90.00 ($92.78) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Societe Generale lowered shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €160.00 ($164.95) to €145.00 ($149.48) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $152.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SIEGY traded up $4.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.33. The stock had a trading volume of 279,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,851. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $46.37 and a 12 month high of $89.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $114.46 billion, a PE ratio of 41.82, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.23.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

