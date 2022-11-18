Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Cut to “Market Perform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $24.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $26.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sierra Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Sierra Bancorp to $21.50 in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

Sierra Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSRR opened at $21.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $320.19 million, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.00 and its 200 day moving average is $21.45. Sierra Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.62 and a 52 week high of $28.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Sierra Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Sierra Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BSRR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 25.06%. Research analysts anticipate that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $110,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 345,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,657,561.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sierra Bancorp news, EVP Michael Olague sold 2,000 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $43,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,694.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $110,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,657,561.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,765 shares of company stock valued at $170,394 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 675,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 3.0% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 543,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,726,000 after purchasing an additional 16,027 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 6.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 336,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 21,565 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after purchasing an additional 11,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 1.4% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 180,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. 53.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sierra Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.