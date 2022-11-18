Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,120,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,668,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Clorox by 11.6% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CLX shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Clorox in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $135.08.

Clorox stock opened at $145.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $186.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.79%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

