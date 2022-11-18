Sigma Planning Corp Buys 16,035 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 16,035 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 2,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the first quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 10,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.9% during the first quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.9 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.70.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $83.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $84.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.09. The stock has a market cap of $104.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.42.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 110.19%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

