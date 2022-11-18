Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 61,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,334,000 after acquiring an additional 10,164 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 50.0% in the first quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 30,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,719,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% in the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.9% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

TMO stock opened at $529.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $207.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $475.77 and a 12-month high of $672.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $519.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $542.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $619.00.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total value of $3,997,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,768,537.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total value of $3,994,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,784,945.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total value of $3,997,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,768,537.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,300 shares of company stock valued at $13,091,386. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.