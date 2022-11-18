Sigma Planning Corp Has $2.29 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,303 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,170 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.4% in the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,358 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,195 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,187 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,546 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. Macquarie downgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.46.

Comcast Price Performance

Comcast Dividend Announcement

CMCSA opened at $34.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.13. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $53.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.