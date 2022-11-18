Sigma Planning Corp Has $2.43 Million Stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,951 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in GSK were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of GSK by 0.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,567 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of GSK by 32.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,819 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of GSK by 12.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 37,050 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. 16.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on GSK from GBX 1,750 ($20.56) to GBX 1,500 ($17.63) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,900 ($22.33) to GBX 1,600 ($18.80) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,550 ($18.21) to GBX 1,650 ($19.39) in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,608.33.

GSK stock opened at $32.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.39. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3695 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.77%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

