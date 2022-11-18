Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,326 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 1.28% of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTRI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 173.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,074,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,291,000 after buying an additional 681,365 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,257,000. ODonnell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,506,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,559,000. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,643,000.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF stock opened at $13.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.79. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 1 year low of $11.78 and a 1 year high of $17.26.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.447 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.04%.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

