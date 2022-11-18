Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 440,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 33.5% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,550,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 88,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,793,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at $2,192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $260.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $216.44 and a 200-day moving average of $216.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.15 billion, a PE ratio of 68.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.38. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.07 and a 52 week high of $369.21.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total value of $1,678,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,522.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,953 shares of company stock worth $15,867,996 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.05.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

