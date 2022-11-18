Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. Has $235,000 Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.6% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 109.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.1% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.1% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 138,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,101,000 after acquiring an additional 47,507 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $96.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,007,079. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.04. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $115.24.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

