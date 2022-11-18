Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. Has $3.47 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,699,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,790,000 after acquiring an additional 363,726 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,559,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,419,000 after acquiring an additional 34,734 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,303,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,670,000 after buying an additional 102,724 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,452,000 after buying an additional 72,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,323,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,386,000 after buying an additional 28,708 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,849. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $71.40 and a 1 year high of $89.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.51.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

