Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Get Rating) by 69.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,751 shares during the period. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. owned about 0.33% of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 387,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,869,000 after purchasing an additional 21,879 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 111,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 11,554 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,426,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,616,000 after acquiring an additional 43,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 92.6% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NUBD stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.82. 1,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,703. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.50. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.99 and a 12-month high of $25.94.

