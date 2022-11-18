Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

SBGI has been the topic of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upped their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $18.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.27. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $31.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.48.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Dividend Announcement

Sinclair Broadcast Group ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $843.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.66 million. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 56.44%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s quarterly revenue was down 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 36.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.91%.

Institutional Trading of Sinclair Broadcast Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,145,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $792,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,735,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

