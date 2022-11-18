SingularityNET (AGIX) Trading 4.6% Lower Over Last Week

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $44.88 million and $561,624.44 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,214,799,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,121,133,421 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,214,799,455.2394464 with 1,121,133,421.4519937 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.04036189 USD and is down -4.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $708,914.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

