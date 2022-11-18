Sit Investment Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,325 Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter worth $676,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 0.7% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 61,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 21.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRI opened at $111.86 on Friday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.55 and a fifty-two week high of $123.60. The company has a market capitalization of $53.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.322 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 92.23%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRI. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.67.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

