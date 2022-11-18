Sit Investment Associates Inc. Cuts Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 115,215 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,399,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,624,000 after purchasing an additional 309,569 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 101,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on STOR. Berenberg Bank downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.50 to $32.25 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on STORE Capital to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STORE Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on STORE Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STORE Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.28.

STORE Capital Stock Up 0.1 %

STORE Capital Increases Dividend

STOR opened at $31.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 0.95. STORE Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $24.48 and a 12 month high of $34.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.38%.

STORE Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.