Sit Investment Associates Inc. Cuts Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 59.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,140 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 125.0% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in DocuSign by 963.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DOCU opened at $47.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of -87.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $275.54.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 21.74% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $622.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

DOCU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on DocuSign in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on DocuSign from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet lowered DocuSign from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.38.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

