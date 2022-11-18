Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 101.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 104.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,170.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.50.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $99.66 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.00 and a 12-month high of $182.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of -906.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.80.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

