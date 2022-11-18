Sit Investment Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,875 Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Essent Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Essent Group by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Essent Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 41,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Essent Group by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Essent Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Essent Group news, Director Aditya Dutt sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $235,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,192.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Essent Group Stock Up 0.8 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on ESNT. Barclays lowered their price target on Essent Group from $72.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Essent Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Essent Group from $51.00 to $43.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Essent Group from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Essent Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

Shares of ESNT opened at $37.96 on Friday. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $34.27 and a 12-month high of $50.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.20.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.03%.

Essent Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

Featured Articles

