Sit Investment Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,975 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,445,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,571,618,000 after acquiring an additional 256,598 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,150,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,321,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,453 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 7,480,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $813,883,000 after buying an additional 3,212,150 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,714,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $621,762,000 after buying an additional 1,585,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,117,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,142,000 after purchasing an additional 202,226 shares in the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on BABA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.46.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 7.8 %

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $84.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.13 billion, a PE ratio of 46.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.50. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $148.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.