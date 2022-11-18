Sit Investment Associates Inc. Reduces Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 427,503 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $40,356,000 after acquiring an additional 33,857 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,162 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 27.8% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 237,846 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,623,000 after purchasing an additional 51,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.1% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 760,404 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $71,782,000 after purchasing an additional 15,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DIS. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays cut their target price on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.74.

Walt Disney stock opened at $91.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.72 billion, a PE ratio of 53.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.59 and its 200-day moving average is $103.85. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $160.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

