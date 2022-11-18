Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 12,000 Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Roche were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHHBY. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roche by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 651,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,100,000 after acquiring an additional 51,537 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Roche in the first quarter worth $33,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roche during the second quarter valued at $4,491,000. Somerville Kurt F increased its holdings in Roche by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 61,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management boosted its position in Roche by 1.0% in the second quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 360,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

RHHBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Roche from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Roche from CHF 350 to CHF 325 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Cowen downgraded Roche from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Roche from CHF 370 to CHF 300 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roche presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.14.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RHHBY opened at $40.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.07 and its 200 day moving average is $41.34. Roche Holding AG has a 1 year low of $37.88 and a 1 year high of $53.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, Austria, Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

